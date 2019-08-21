At the event (Photo: VNA)

Long An (VNA) – The Vu A Dinh scholarship fund, Nam A Bank, VinaCapital Foundation (VCF), and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union provincial chapter of Long An presented scholarships to 120 poor students with outstanding performance during a local ceremony on August 21.



Each scholarship worth 1 million VND (43 USD) was granted to elementary, secondary and high school students in Long An.



Speaking at the event, former Vice President and Chairwoman of the fund Truong My Hoa lauded Nam A Bank, the VCF and the scholarship fund for their effort in many cities and provinces nationwide.



On the occasion, a new playground made from recycled tyres was inaugurated in Nhon Thach Trung commune, Tan A city, the Mekong Delta province of Long An, in an effort to raise public awareness of environment protection via activities such as reduction in the use of plastic bags, electricity and water saving, and active use of recycled and eco-friendly items.



Over the past two decades since its establishment, the fund has offered over 80,000 scholarships to poor students nationwide, brought 400 ethnic minority and island students to Ho Chi Minh City for studies, granted monthly allowances to 360 students in provinces and seven-year scholarships to 100 ethnic minority girls.



It has also called on businesses to build schools, bridges and roads in disadvantaged localities.-VNA



