Health Over 11,500 medical facilities look up health insurance via chip-based ID cards Information of over 3.1 million health insurance cards had been looked up via chip-based citizen identification cards at more than 11,500 medical facilities, accounting for 90.2% of the total number, as of late September.

Health Vietnam Medi-pharm Expo to be held in Hanoi The 28th Vietnam Medi-pharm Expo will take place from December 1-3 in Hanoi, giving a chance for businesses to seek partners and popularise their products and technologies.