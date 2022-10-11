1,226 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 11
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11, 488,685 with 1,226 new cases recorded on October 11, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 627 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,597,136.
Meanwhile, there are 63 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,154.
On October 10, an additional 58,422 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 260,314,915./.