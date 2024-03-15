Politics Vietnam prioritises ensuring food security Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed that ensuring food security remains a top priority of countries, including Vietnam, especially in the context of climate change.

Politics UNDP Administrator congratulates Vietnam on human development achievements Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Achim Steiner has congratulated Vietnam on many important achievements in human development it has obtained over the recent past.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Videos Museum keeps memories of Dien Bien Phu victory alive The Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum is located on Vo Nguyen Giap Street in Muong Thanh ward, Dien Bien Phu city, in Dien Bien province, serving as a repository for thousands of documents and artefacts associated with the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory, which shook the world in 1954.