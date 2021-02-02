World Lao newspaper highlights success of Party Congresses in Vietnam, Laos The success of the National Party Congresses in Vietnam and Laos has contributed to regional stability and development, the Lao News Agency’s Pathet Lao newspaper affirmed in a front-page article on February 2.

World CPV’s decisions originate from people’s interests: Argentine politician The outcomes of the freshly-ended 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) will create a solid foundation for the country to enter a new stage of development with more glorious victories, an Argentine politician has said.

World Singapore sees plummeted number of Chinese mainland visitors in 2020 Singapore witnessed a year-on-year nosedive of 88 percent in the number of visitor arrivals from the Chinese mainland to around 342,460 in the first three quarters of 2020, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) reported.