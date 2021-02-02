13th National Party Congress: Remarkable Success
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam wrapped up on February 1 after eight working days, with its resolution adopted at the closing session.
InfographicParty General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong
Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in the 13th tenure at the first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on Jan. 31.
InfographicMembers of Politburo, Secretariat, Head of Central Inspection Commission of 13th PCC
InfographicComparison of structure of 13th tenure Party Central Committee members
InfographicStructure of 13th tenure Party Central Committee
InfographicSignificant milestones in national construction and development
Vietnam has overcome a range of challenges and integrated more deeply into the world during the 90-plus years of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
InfographicHonourable traditions of Communist Party of Vietnam
While leading Vietnam’s revolution, the Communist Party of Vietnam has upheld several honourable traditions.