13th Party Central Committee makes debut
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chairs the closing session of the Congress on behalf of the Presidium. (Photo: VNA)
The 13th Party Central Committee makes debut at the Congress. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Thanh Hai, member of the Secretariat of the Congress, reads the list of political parties, organisations and international friends having sent congratulations to the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong delivers a speech at the closing session on behalf of the 13th Party Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)
