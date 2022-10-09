The sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on October 9 after seven days of sitting. (Photo: VNA)

The leader pointed out major tasks like further reforming the organisation of the National Assembly, the administrative sector, courts and judicial agencies, and promoting people’s role and their right to mastery, among others.The participants consented to issue a resolution on continuing to revamp the Party’s leadership in the new situation, which, the General Secretary said, must be conducted cautiously, with a strong determination and great efforts.At the sixth plenum, the Party Central Committee decided to relieve Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Thanh Phong, President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences Bui Nhat Quang, and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc Huynh Tan Viet from their positions as members of the 13th Party Central Committee.It also expelled Secretary of the Hai Duong provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Pham Xuan Thang from the Party./.