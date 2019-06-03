At the forum (Photo: VNA)



Bac Lieu (VNA) – A recent forum on developing Vietnam’s sea brands held in the southern coastal province of Bac Lieu ended with the signing of 14 investment deals in the province.

The forum was held on June 1 on the occasion of the launch of the National Seas and Islands Week in Bac Lieu.

In the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha, Bac Lieu leaders granted investment licences to investors in the Dong Hai 2 wind power plant, several hi-tech shrimp farms and the Dong Nam yarn factory.

Director of Bac Lieu’s Department of Planning and Investment Tran Thanh Tam said the province’s efforts to improve the business environment have turned Bac Lieu into an attractive destination for investors.

He cited statistics that the province’s investment promotion conference in 2018 ended with investment commitments worth more than 110 trillion VND (nearly 4.72 billion USD).

Bac Lieu has so far granted investment licences and approval of investment proposals for 123 projects with capital totalling over 1.67 billion USD. The marine economic sector alone attracted 17 projects with a combined 24.4 trillion VND. Seven other projects are in the process of research and survey, six of which have total committed capital of nearly 140 trillion VND.

Investment projects have contributed to driving Bac Lieu’s development towards becoming a hub of hi-tech shrimp farming and renewable energy of not only the region but also the country, the director said.-VNA