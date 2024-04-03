Politics Infographic Vietnam, Finland foster traditional friendly relations, multifaceted cooperation The traditional friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Finland have been further enhanced over the past time since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1973

Politics Infographic Acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan Mme. Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Vice State President, assumes the position of Acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from March 21, 2024, until the National Assembly elects a new President, an announcement of the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee read.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-New Zealand Strategic Partnership sustains positive development momentum Vietnam and New Zealand established diplomatic ties in 1975 and elevated their relations to a strategic partnership in 2020. The cooperation results obtained so far are considered a positive foundation for the two countries to foster their cooperation in the future.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Australia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership Vietnam and Australia elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of official visit to Australia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam from March 7-9.