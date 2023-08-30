144 golfers to compete at BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2023
The BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang 2023 – the first tournament of the Asian Development Tour in Vietnam – will take place at the central coastal city from August 31 to September 2, attracting 144 professional golfers.
Among them, there will be 24 Vietnamese and 120 foreigners from Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, India, and China, among others.
The tournament is set to follow an individual stroke play format over three rounds. The qualifiers will be determined after two rounds of play. The total prize money this year is 100,000 USD, an increase of 25,000 USD compared to 2022.
The championships will be broadcasted live on golfnews.vn, Vietnam Cable Television VTV’s On Golf, and the Facebook page Danang Fantasticity. It is expected that 4,500 tickets will be issued over the course of the three-day competition, allowing fans to witness top-notch performances from international professional golfers.
At a press conference of the event on August 30, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Trong Thao said the hosting of the tournament is to promote Da Nang as a premier venue for events and festivals in Asia and to build the city's image as a friendly and welcoming tourist destination./.