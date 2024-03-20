15th NA to convene 6th extraordinary meeting on March 21
The National Assembly Standing Committee has decided to convene the six extraordinary meeting of the 15th-tenure legislature to consider personnel affairs under its authority.
Participants at the NA's 5th extraordinary meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee has decided to convene the sixth extraordinary meeting of the 15th-tenure legislature to consider personnel affairs under its authority.
The meeting will take place at on March 21 morning the NA House in Hanoi.
The decision is pursuant to the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the revised Law on Organisation of the NA, NA session regulations issued in the NA’s Resolution No. 71/2022/QH15 dated November 11, 2022./.