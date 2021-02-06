15th National Assembly expected to have 500 seats
There will be a total of 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly at both central and local levels, according to a new resolution adopted by the NA Standing Committee.
The 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – There will be a total of 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly at both central and local levels, according to a new resolution adopted by the NA Standing Committee.
The NA expects to have 207 deputies, or 41.1 percent of the total, representing central organisations, including agencies of the NA, the Party and the President as well as the Government and ministries.
The 293 others, or 58.6 percent, will represent local administrations. Sixty-three, or 12.6 percent, of the seats will be assumed by top leaders of centrally-run cities and provinces, such as Secretary and Vice Secretary of the municipal/provincial Party Committees, Chairpersons of the People’s Councils and Chairpersons of the People’s Committees.
According to the resolution, about 95 lawmakers (14 percent) will be members of the Party Central Committee, including 12 – 14 Politburo members.
There will be about 25 – 50 deputies who are non-Party members and 50 deputies under 40 while ethnic minority people are expected to account for 18 percent of the number of official nominees.
The resolution also states that female deputies should account at least 35 percent of the total official nominees./.