Politics Women parliamentarians play important role in Vietnam’s development: study The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is looking forward to continuing to work with Vietnam’s National Assembly towards closing the gender gap, both qualitatively and quantitatively, UNDP Resident Representative Caitlin Wiesen noted.

Politics Vietnam attends ADSOM+ WG via video conference A Vietnamese delegation led by Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department, attended the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) via video conference on February 4.

Politics Foreign leaders congratulate Nguyen Phu Trong on re-election International party and state leaders have sent their warmest congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee for the 13th tenure.