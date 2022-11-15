15th National Assembly’s fourth session wraps up
Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly's fourth session wrapped up in Hanoi on November 15.
At the closing session under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, 486 deputies voted yes, or 97.59%, to pass the Resolution on Q&A activities at the fourth sitting.
The Resolution of the 15th NA’s fourth session was also approved with 484 votes, or 97.19% of those present at the session.
In his closing speech, NA Chairman Hue said after 21 days of serious, urgent, scientific, democratic and highly responsible work, the fourth session had completed its agenda.
The NA voted to pass six laws, 12 thematic resolutions and the session’s Resolution. They also discussed feedback on and offered initial opinions on eight bills, as well as decided on other important issues, he said.
According to Hue, the legislature spent time debating the 2022 socio-economic performance, State budget and public investment plans.
He spoke highly of important, outstanding and comprehensive achievements in socio-economic development, national defence-security, social welfare. adding that external affairs of the Party and State leaders, especially General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong have contributed to improving Vietnam’s reputation and stature in the international arena.
The NA leader asked voters and people nationwide, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and its chapters, and People's Councils at all levels to actively join the NA in overseeing the Government, ministries and agencies’ delivery of their commitments, thus promoting the effective implementation of the Party guidelines and State policies and laws.
He suggested the NA Standing Committee, Government, Prime Minister, NA Ethnic Council and committees, ministries and agencies quickly organise the enforcement of laws and resolutions recently adopted by the legislature.
Affirming that the fourth session has been a success, Chairman Hue lauded the determination and efforts of the NA, Government, VFF, the Supreme People’s Court and Supreme People’s Procuracy, relevant agencies and organisations to thoroughly prepare for the session's agenda.
In conclusion, he expressed belief that under the sound leadership of the Party, support and supervision of voters and people nationwide, coordination between the President, the Government, the VFF, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy and competent agencies and organisations, together with the recently revised regulations of the NA session, the NA's activities will be of better quality, more democratic, creative and practical, making worthy contributions to the cause of national construction and defence./.