Politics Gathering held to mark Cambodia’s Independence Day The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on November 15 to mark the 69th Independence Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia (November 9).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City hopes to promote education-training ties with Australia’s Northern Territory Ho Chi Minh City is interested in strengthening cooperation with Northern Territory in education and training, including the building of education facilities to Australian standards in Vietnam, Vice Chairman of the city People Committee Vo Van Hoan told Nicole Manison Deputy Chief Minister of the Australian state during their meeting in the city on November 15.

Politics PM Jacinda Ardern attends Vietnam-New Zealand Business Dialogue The Vietnam-New Zealand Business Dialogue was held in Hanoi on November 15, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attending.