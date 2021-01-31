Politics Infographic Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in the 13th tenure at the first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on Jan. 31.

Politics Infographic Comparison of structure of 13th tenure Party Central Committee members The 13th National Party Congress on January 30 announced the names of newly elected Party Central Committee members, including 180 official and 20 alternate members.