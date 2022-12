At the workshop (Photo: VNA)

Implementing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea ( 1982 UNCLOS ) and other international instruments to address emerging maritime issues has been the focus of a workshop in Hanoi on November 30 and December 1.The hybrid ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) workshop, co-organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the EU, Australia and New Zealand, brought together about 200 representatives from 27 ARF member countries, regional and international organisations, diplomatic offices, research institutes, ministries and agencies.In his opening remarks, Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu reiterated the significance of the 1982 UNCLOS, especially in the context of emerging challenges to the settlement of maritime issues, requiring intensive and extensive international cooperation.The 1982 UNCLOS is an important basis for countries in the region to enhance trust and cooperation, for peace, security and prosperity, he stressed, adding that all disputes and maritime issues should be addressed by peaceful measures in line with international law, including the Convention.