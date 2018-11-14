Vinh Phuc province's representative Tran Van Tien speaks at the NA's sixth session (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly (NA) deputies discussed a report on the settlement of citizens’ complaints and petitions in 2018 as well as others on the verification of the report and the results of supervision over the handling of complaints and petitions that citizens sent to the NA this year, on November 14 as part of their ongoing sixth session.Ten deputies gave their opinions, focusing on the completion of institutions and laws on socio-economic management, the responsibilities of the local government and heads of agencies and organisations related to complaints and petitions settlement.They also commented on the time and quality of complaints and petitions settlement, measures to improve efficiency of the work in localities, as well as the dealing with complaints and denunciations related to land reclamation and ground clearance, and the collaboration between the Government Inspectorate and localities.The deputies also discussed the building of a national database on complaints and petitions settlement.Concluding the morning session, Inspector General Le Minh Khai clarified a number of matters raised by the deputies.In the afternoon, the deputies listened to a report by Chairman of the NA Committee on Finance and Budget Nguyen Duc Hai on the absorption of deputies’ ideas on the central budget distribution in 2019, along with a draft NA resolution on central budget allocation in 2019. With 438 “yes” votes, or 90.31 percent of total deputies, the NA then adopted the resolution.After the vote, the deputies debated the draft Law on Architecture. They agreed on the significance of the law, while giving opinions on various relevant matters, including the architecture development strategy of Vietnam, State policies on architecture, the authority of granting architect licences, and prohibited activities in the field.Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha came up to clarify a number of issues raised by the deputies.As scheduled, on November 15, the NA will discuss the draft revised Education Law and listen to clarifications from Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha. In the afternoon, the deputies will vote to approve the Law on Protection of State Secrets, and debate a draft revised Law on Tax Management. Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung will give his explanations on a number of contents of the bill.-VNA