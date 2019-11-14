19th working day of 14th NA’s eighth session
The 14th National Assembly’s eighth session began its 19th working day in Hanoi on November 14 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
At the session (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly’s eighth session began its 19th working day in Hanoi on November 14 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
In the plenary session presided over by NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien in the morning, Chairman of the NA Committee for Finance and Budget Nguyen Duc Hai presented a report on acquiring feedback on the draft Resolution on State budget allocation for 2020.
The resolution was later adopted with over 90 percent of approval.
Later, 14 lawmakers presented their opinions on the draft law on amendments and supplements to Article 3 of the law on management and use of weapons, explosives and supporting tools.
The NA also debated the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam.
A majority of opinions agreed with the need to amend the law.
Under the direction of NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong in the afternoon, Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau delivered a report reviewing the ratification of the Supplementary Treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the Supplementary Treaty 2005 between Vietnam and Cambodia, the Protocol on Mainland Border Demarcation between the two nations.
NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Lu later directed a plenary discussion on the draft Resolution on pilot the non-organisation of people’s councils in wards of Hanoi’s districts and townships.
Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan made clear issues of deputies’ concern.
On November 15, the legislature will mull over the revised Investment Law and the amended Law on Enterprises and Youth Law, among others./.
In the plenary session presided over by NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien in the morning, Chairman of the NA Committee for Finance and Budget Nguyen Duc Hai presented a report on acquiring feedback on the draft Resolution on State budget allocation for 2020.
The resolution was later adopted with over 90 percent of approval.
Later, 14 lawmakers presented their opinions on the draft law on amendments and supplements to Article 3 of the law on management and use of weapons, explosives and supporting tools.
The NA also debated the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam.
A majority of opinions agreed with the need to amend the law.
Under the direction of NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong in the afternoon, Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau delivered a report reviewing the ratification of the Supplementary Treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the Supplementary Treaty 2005 between Vietnam and Cambodia, the Protocol on Mainland Border Demarcation between the two nations.
NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Lu later directed a plenary discussion on the draft Resolution on pilot the non-organisation of people’s councils in wards of Hanoi’s districts and townships.
Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan made clear issues of deputies’ concern.
On November 15, the legislature will mull over the revised Investment Law and the amended Law on Enterprises and Youth Law, among others./.