At the 2019 AgroViet (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 2020 Vietnam International Agriculture Fair (AgroViet 2020) will be held in December due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture (Agritrade) Dao Van Ho said.

The 20th edition of the fair is to take place from December 3 to 6 at 489 Hoang Quoc Viet Street, Cau Giay district, Hanoi.

More than 100 localities and businesses had registered to attend as of early August.

Held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the annual fair attracts the participation of localities and domestic and foreign companies, and aims to expand cooperation and link businesses with customers, while giving businesses a chance to strengthen their position in the domestic market.

It also honours high-quality agro-forestry-fishery and craft products and introduces scientific and technological advances in agricultural production.

AgroViet 2019 drew about 200 domestic and international businesses.

In 250 booths were farming machinery and agricultural products that are regional specialties./.