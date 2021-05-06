2021 Top Thai Brands expo kicks off in HCM City
The 2021 Top Thai Brands expo opened at the Sai Gon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on May 6.
A pavilion at the expo (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - The 2021 Top Thai Brands expo opened at the Sai Gon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on May 6.
The annual event is among the largest trade expos showcasing Thai products in Vietnam.
Director of the Thai Department of International Trade Promotion’s HCM City Office Suparporn Sookmark said preventive measures are in place as the expo is held amid complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She voiced a hope that firms, manufacturers and distributors can make use of the opportunities brought by the event to bolster trade between Thailand and Vietnam in the coming time.
Top Thai Brands expo is being held as an in-person and online event which features products of more than 50 businesses, including food and beverages, health and beauty products, household products, textiles and garments, among others.
It will run until May 9.
Exhibitors are also seeking partners for trade and network expansion.
According to Thai Consul General in HCM City Apirat Sugondhabhirom, over 200 Thai companies are operating in Vietnam./.