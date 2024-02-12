Politics NA's foreign affairs - a highlight in overall achievements of Vietnam: Official Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha has highlighted milestones in foreign affairs achieved by the legislature in 2023 during an interview recently granted to the press.

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Iran on National Day Top leaders of Vietnam on February 11 sent messages of congratulations to leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the country’s 45th National Day (February 11, 1979 – 2024).

Politics Senegal ready to cooperate with Vietnam in responding to global challenges Senegalese President Macky Sall affirmed that the African country is ready to cooperate with other countries in general and Vietnam in particular in responding to global challenges such as health crisis, climate change, regional conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and terrorism.

Politics Vietnam-France friendship, trust fostered over the past years: Ambassador French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet has highlighted the friendship and mutual trust between the two countries during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the Lunar Year Year (Tet) festival.