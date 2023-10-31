Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) - The 2023 ASEAN-Korea Forum, themed "Elevating ASEAN-Korea Strategic Partnership in a Changing Global Landscape”, was held on October 31 in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Co-hosted by the ASEAN-Korea Centre and the Institute for East Asian Studies, the event focused its discussions on important regional issues and celebrations for the 35th anniversary of the ASEAN-RoK dialogue partnership.

Kim Hae-yong, Secretary General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre, emphasised the significance of the RoK's relations with ASEAN nations and the importance of the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative (KASI).

"Today, the growing uncertainties and complexities in global affairs have convened us together in the broader Indo-Pacific region. As the name suggests, 'Indo-Pacific' represents an extensive geographical coverage," he said.

"Against this backdrop, the Korean government unveiled its Strategy for a Free, Peaceful and Prosperous Indo-Pacific Region. Recognising the significance of ASEAN within this vast region, the Korean government announced the KASI while committing to double its contribution to the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund by 2027 during the 23rd ASEAN-RoK Summit last year”, he added.

Looking ahead, Kim highlighted the expectation for ASEAN and the RoK to expand the scope and depth of their cooperation in various dimensions, including trade and investment, culture and tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

KASI is a regional policy customised for Seoul's core partner ASEAN within the framework of the Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Speakers focused on exploring and elevating the ASEAN-RoK strategic partnership, addressing diverse perspectives on this vital relationship. The forum encompassed sessions on policy perspectives, emerging challenges and insights from the young people who represent the future of ASEAN-RoK relations.

At the event, an award ceremony for the 2023 ASEAN-Korea Academic Essay Contest was held by the ASEAN-Korea Centre. Winners of the contest will present their essays and share their perspectives on the ASEAN-RoK partnership as future players in bilateral relations.

The year 2024 will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the ASEAN-RoK dialogue partnership. Both sides have agreed to elevate their partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership at the 24th ASEAN-RoK Summit./.