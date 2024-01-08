Infographics Infographic Top 10 popular destinations among Vietnam travellers for year-end holidays Recent figures from online travel company Booking.com show that Vietnamese tourists tended to travel to countries with vibrant and bustling atmospheres reached by a short flight during the year-end holiday season in 2023.

Vietnamese people ranked 7th in Asia in English proficiency Vietnam has improved its global ranking in English proficiency, ranking 58th out of 113 non-native English-speaking countries, up 2 places compared to 2022, according to the EF English Proficiency Index (EPI) from Education First (EF).