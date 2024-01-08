2023 GDP growth estimated at 5.05%
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023 is estimated to have increased 5.05% compared to 2022, surpassing only the growth rates posted in 2020 and 2021 during the 2011-2023 period.
VNA
