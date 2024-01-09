2023 marks success of Vietnamese-Hong Kong relations: Consul General
Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong (China) Pham Binh Dam. (Photo: VNA)Hong Kong (VNA) – Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong (China) Pham Binh Dam emphasised achievements in relations between the two sides for 2023, in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency.
A highlight was Hong Kong’s relaxation of visa rules for Vietnam from October, which, the diplomat said, has facilitated the operation of Vietnamese businesses.
Delegation exchange activities, whose number rose to an unprecedented level, also demonstrated the success in bilateral relations, Dam continued, noting breakthroughs in cultural ties.
Through recent tourism events, Hong Kongers expressed their great impression of the culture, land, and traditions of Vietnam, he added.
For economic cooperation, he said, the Consulate General assisted seven delegations of Hong Kong to scope out investment opportunities in the Southeast Asian nation last year.
According to the diplomat, the participating businesses expressed their wish to open factories and invest in Vietnam.
Dam said the Consulate General will step up the exchange of delegations between ministries, agencies and localities, as well as high-level visits between Vietnam and Hong Kong this year.
The two sides are reciprocal in education, labour, investment, and finance-banking, and cooperation agreements in these fields are expected to be signed in the time ahead, he said.
About specific solutions to strengthen the bilateral ties in culture, education and economy, Dam suggested the two sides step up communications and delegation exchange, and support visa policy relaxation with cooperation in tourism.
Vietnam should diversify tourism promotion methods to attract Hong Kong holidaymakers, and seek cooperation with Hong Kong in education, he said, elaborating that apart from scholarships for students, the collaboration would be expanded to research and the exchange of lecturers.
The diplomat also laid an emphasis on the importance of the Vietnamese Association in Hong Kong to promoting the people and culture of Vietnam, and strengthening solidarity within the Vietnamese community there./.