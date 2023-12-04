Experts said that the GDP growth set by the National Assembly is feasible, as recent reports on the global economy indicate signs of recovery.

The monetary easing policy implemented from mid-2023 would support growth momentum next year.

Meanwhile, the accelerated disbursement of public investment has helped stimulate the inflows of private capital and foreign investment, contributing to supporting businesses in their recovery and development efforts.

Consumer spending, as one of the crucial factors in the economy, also serves as a driving force to boost growth.

Import-export activities have shown signs of recovery recently, which will encourage businesses and manufacturers to hire additional labourer, thereby stimulating higher spending demand./.

