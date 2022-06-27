Environment More efforts needed to tap renewable energy potential: Ministry Energy transition will play a key role in implementing the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, contributing to the net-zero emission target set for 2050, said Tang The Cuong, director general of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Department of Climate Change.

Environment Australia to launch new Plastics Innovation Hub in Vietnam Australian science will deliver new innovations to tackle plastic waste in the Indo-Pacific, with a Plastics Innovation Hub being launched in Vietnam, according to the Australian Embassy in Vietnam.

Environment Vietnam, Belgium seek stronger partnership in renewable energy, port development A workshop themed “Vietnam as your Green business opportunities destination” was held by the Belgian Vietnamese Alliance (BVA) and the Flanders International Technical Agency (FITA) in Brussels on June 22 to introduce Vietnam’s potential in renewable energy and sustainable port development.