21 new COVID-19 cases over last six hours, all in quarantine areas
Collecting samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, all detected in quarantine areas, over the last six hours to 12:00pm on May 13, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
The new patients include seven in Bac Giang, four in Hung Yen, four in Thai Binh, three in Hanoi, and one each in Thua Thien-Hue, Ha Nam and Hoa Binh.
These raised the national count to 3,679, including 2,234 domestic infections and 1,445 imported cases. A total of 664 cases have been documented since the fourth COVID-19 wave hit Vietnam on April 27.
To stay safe from COVID-19, people are urged to strictly follow the MoH’s 5K health message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.