21st ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired the online 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting on June 24.
-
The 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting forms part of the 36th ASEAN Summit which is slated for June 26 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chairs the meeting in Hanoi on June 24 (Photo: VNA)
-
The meeting is held online at the International Convention Center (Hanoi) (Photo: VNA)
-
The 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting forms part of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)