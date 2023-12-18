Politics PM meets former special ambassador for Vietnam-Japan, JBIC Chairman in Tokyo Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted separate receptions for former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Sugi Ryotaro and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Tokyo on December 18 as part of his trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, and bilateral activities.

Videos Vietnam suggests cooperation areas to help achieve zero-emission Asia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a number of activities in Japan on December 18 before concluding his visit to the Northeastern Asian country to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, and have bilateral activities there.

Politics PM meets with leaders of Japanese National Diet Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held separate meetings with President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nukaga Fukushiro, as part of his ongoing trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities.

Politics HCM City leader extends Christmas greetings to Catholic followers Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on December 18 visited and extended Christmas greetings to Nguyen Nang, Archbishop of the city’s Archdiocese and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam.