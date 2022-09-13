Society Birthplace information to be printed on new Vietnamese passports The Ministry of Public Security has directed the Vietnam Immigration Department and other agencies abroad to print the information on “place of birth” in the annotation section of the new passports from September 15.

Society Hanoi golf tourism week 2022 to popularise luxury services The Hanoi golf tourism week 2022 will take place in October in Dong Mo, Legend Hill, Minh Tri, Sky Lake and Long Bien golf courses, said the municipal Tourism Department on September 12.

Society Vietnam’s National Day marked in Australia The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia held a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day on September 12.

Society Int’l seminar on socialism in new era The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) held the ninth international seminar on socialism in Hanoi on September 12, featuring the socialism model in the new context of the era.