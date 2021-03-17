ASEAN ASEAN-US Joint Cooperation Committee convenes 12th meeting The 12th meeting of the ASEAN-US Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) took place virtually on May 17, reviewing the implementation of projects and collaboration activities within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides.

World Indonesia to open three COVID-19 "green zones" in Bali Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced the reopening of three COVID-19 "green zones" in Bali resort island for tourism amid a significant decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 cases and mass vaccination campaign in the country.

World ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community holds 16th Coordinating Conference Brunei’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, in coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat, hosted the 16th Coordinating Conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOC-COM) on March 15, aiming to enhance synergy on the cross-sectoral and cross-pillar work of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC).

ASEAN ASEAN holds first partnership conference on COVID-19 recovery The ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) recently held its first virtual Partnership Conference themed “Towards Post-COVID Recovery and Resilience in ASEAN” to strengthen cross-pillar and cross-sectoral coordination among ASEAN, its stakeholders and partners in realising the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework.