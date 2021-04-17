Politics Infographic Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi was appointed Minister of Construction at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8, in Hanoi.

Politics Infographic Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Popularisation and Education Commission Nguyen Hong Dien was appointed Minister of Industry and Trade at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 8.

Politics Infographic Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra was appointed Minister of Home Affairs at the 11th session of the 14th legislature on April 8 in Hanoi.

Politics Infographic Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc Member of Party Central Committee, Auditor-General of the State Audit Office Ho Duc Phoc was appointed Minister of Finance at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8 in Hanoi.