One of the suspects and drugs seized (Photo: bienphong.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Competent forces have seized four suspects and nearly 350kg of drugs that were being transported from Laos to China through Vietnam.

One suspect was apprehended and 227.5kg of drugs seized in Quynh Thien commune, Hoang Mai town, in the province of Nghe An, bordering Laos, on April 3.



Three others were arrested on January 21 and March 20 in the province’s Thanh Chuong district, together with 115kg of crystal meth, 17,600 meth pills, two motor cars, and one motorbike.



Competent agencies are completing procedures for the prosecution, investigation, and settlement of the case in line with the law./.