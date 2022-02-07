36 flights carry over 2,000 Vietnamese citizens back home
From January 31 to February 7, foreign airlines conducted 36 regular and irregular flights transporting 2,055 Vietnamese passengers from Taiwan (China), Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and the Middle East and Turkey back home.
The information was released by the Ministry of Transport on February 7.
Earlier on January 31, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested the ministry to urgently permit foreign airlines carrying stranded Vietnamese citizens home and issue related guidance.
Right after that, the ministry sent a document to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to actively coordinate with agencies and units of relevant ministries, sectors and localities to urgently issue permits for the airlines to transport Vietnamese citizens back home, especially from areas where many Vietnamese are still stranded./.