37th ASEAN Summit kicks off
The 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits opened in a virtual format on November 12.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicNine new female Secretaries of provincial Party Committees for 2020-2025 tenure
Nine female Secretaries of provincial Party Committees were elected for the 2020-2025 tenure.
See more
InfographicGender equality sees certain improvements
Vietnam's gender equality has seen certain improvements in the recent years.
InfographicVuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary
Politburo member and Secretary of the 16th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue was elected Secretary of this committee for the 17th tenure with 100 percent of the vote on October 13 morning.
InfographicImportant issues discussed at Party Central Committee's 13th session
The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong. During the session, the committee discusses important issues.
InfographicVietnam records no new community COVID-19 infection for 36 days
Vietnam recorded no COVID-19 cases on October 8th morning, marking 36 days in a row without new infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
InfographicMembers of Party Central Committee appointed to new posts in 2020
19 members of Party Central Committee were appointed to new posts in 2020.