3D jelly cakes beautify life

In recent years, 3D jelly cakes have become a popular product in Vietnam. Nguyen Minh Phuong, a jelly cake-making expert in Hanoi has developed a 3D jelly cake making community, turning the cake from favourite dessert to art.
VNA

  • Artisans of a 3D jelly cake making group passionately create jelly cakes inspired by Vietnamese flowers (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Artisans exchange ways to create beautiful 3D jelly cakes (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The colors of the petals are extracted from familiar fruits and vegetables available in daily life. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Milk, condensed milk, coconut cream and gelatin are used to make the colouring liquid. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Spring themed 3D jelly cakes feature chrysanthemum, rose, sunflower, among others (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Some designs of 3D jelly cakes (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Some designs of 3D jelly cakes (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Some designs of 3D jelly cakes (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Some designs of 3D jelly cakes (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Some designs of 3D jelly cakes (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Some designs of 3D jelly cakes (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Some designs of 3D jelly cakes (Photo: VNP/VNA)

