3D jelly cakes beautify life
Artisans of a 3D jelly cake making group passionately create jelly cakes inspired by Vietnamese flowers (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Artisans exchange ways to create beautiful 3D jelly cakes (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The colors of the petals are extracted from familiar fruits and vegetables available in daily life. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Milk, condensed milk, coconut cream and gelatin are used to make the colouring liquid. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Spring themed 3D jelly cakes feature chrysanthemum, rose, sunflower, among others (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Some designs of 3D jelly cakes (Photo: VNP/VNA)
