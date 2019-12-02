Environment Marine plastic pollution needs thorough solutions Vietnam has been listed as one of the top five plastic polluters in the world, so eco-friendly technical solutions and the use of bio-degradable plastic products need urgent promotion, participants at a workshop heard on November 29 in Hanoi.

Environment Captive monkey released into the wild A male stump-tailed macaque, or Macaca arctoides, has been released into the wild of the Ba Na-Nui Chua nature reserve after undergoing nine days of treatment at the central city-based Truong Son Viet veterinary clinic.

Environment Two companies in Hung Yen suspended over pollution The People's Committee of Hung Yen province has suspended the operations of two local companies for their violations related to environmental protection.

Environment Policy advice project for climate resilient economic development A workshop was held in Hanoi on November 25 to launch the Project on Policy Advice for Climate Resilient Economic Development for 2019-2022.