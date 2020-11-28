Politics Hanoi Party Committee convenes 2nd meeting The 2nd meeting of the 17th Party Committee of Hanoi City was held on November 28 under the chair by its Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Overseas Vietnamese a key part of nation Relations with overseas Vietnamese people are an important part of Vietnam’s foreign policy, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh said.

Politics Vietnam-Kazakhstan political consultation held Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung and his Kazakhstan counterpart Shakhrat Nuryshev held an online political consultation on November 27

Politics Australian Governor-General highlights strategic partnership with Vietnam The Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership has created a framework to advance the bilateral ties, particularly in politics, economy, security, education and environment, Australian Governor-General David Hurley said on November 27.