Health Second monkeypox case poses no risk of community transmission: Health official As the second monkeypox patient was put under quarantine upon her arrival at Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City, she did not come into contact with anyone in the community, hence a zero risk of community infection, a health official confirmed.

Health 541 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 20 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,495,772 with 541 new cases recorded on October 20, according to the Ministry of Health. ​