514 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 25
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,498,047 with 514 new cases recorded on October 25, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,498,047 with 514 new cases recorded on October 25, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 446 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,601,535.
Meanwhile, there are 68 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,161.
As of the end of October 24, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine injected was 261,406,795 with 109,775 doses administered on October 24./.