At the event (Photo: voh)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations held a ceremony on August 19 to celebrate the 52nd founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the municipal Vietnam – Southeast Asia Friendship Association Phan Thi Hong Xuan lauded ASEAN as an important and indispensable factor for peace, stability and development in the region, a driving force for dialogues, cooperation and connectivity between member states, as well as expanded collaboration in East Asia, the Asia – Pacific and Indo-Pacific regions.



Along with political stature, ASEAN is also a great and promising market with young population and a network of smart cities that was established in 2018.



She expressed her belief that ASEAN will stand firm in the face of difficulties and continue successfully realising set goals, especially advancing partnership for sustainability.



Thai Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Apirat Sugondhabirom hailed Vietnam’s role in realising ASEAN’s 2019 theme “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability”.



He believed that Vietnam would successfully assume the role as Chair of ASEAN, and organise ASEAN Summit and related meetings next year.



Thailand is committed to assisting Vietnam in its capacity as ASEAN Chair and continuing to boost partnerships to bring benefits to people in theASEAN Community, he said, adding that ASEAN is developing itself into the world’s sixth largest economy and on road to becoming the fourth largest by 2030, he said.



On the occasion, the municipal Vietnam – Southeast Asia Friendship Association presented 45 scholarships to poor students with outstanding academic results in the city.-VNA



