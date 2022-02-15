5.7 trillion VND wind power plant inaugurated in Soc Trang
A wind power plant built at a cost of nearly 5.7 trillion VND (250.5 million USD) was inaugurated in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang’s Vinh Chau township on February 15 after more than one year of construction.
Invested by the Soc Trang Energy JSC, the facility spans close to 90ha in the coastal alluvial area and about 3ha inland in Vinh Hai commune.
With a designed total capacity of 120 MW, the project has two phases. The first one valued over 1.4 trillion VND has been completed, resulting in the operation of seven turbines capable of generating 30 MW of electricity.
The total output of phase 1 is 105 GWh per year and phase 2 is 312 GWh per year.
Speaking at the event, To Duy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Soc Trang Energy JSC, said significant efforts have been made to finish the project quickly and safely given difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Lam Hoang Nghiep, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the plant has been selected as a key project in celebration of the 30th reestablishment anniversary of the province.
According to the official, Soc Trang’s wind power development planning for 2020, with a vision to 2030, approved by the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, covers 20 wind power projects with a total capacity of 1,435 MW. Vinh Chau township, boasting a 43km coastline, houses 19 of the 20 projects./.