Business Fertiliser exports soar 682 percent in January The value of Vietnam’s fertiliser products shipped overseas skyrocketed by 682 percent in the first month of 2022 against the same period last year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Customs procedures to go paperless this year The customs sector will synchronously implement solutions to achieve the target of paperless customs in 2022, according to a directive recently issued by the General Department of Customs.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau strives to attract investment projects from RoK The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is developing infrastructure in its industrial parks in a bid to attract more investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK).