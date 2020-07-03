Business ACV targets nearly 487 million USD in revenue amid COVID-19 The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has targeted earning over 11.3 trillion VND (486.9 million USD) in revenue and over 2 trillion VND (86.1 million USD) in pre-tax profit in 2020.

Business Fifth bank completes all three pillars of Basel II The Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) said it has completed the second pillar of Basel II standards, which is supervisory review.

Business Fair on southern agricultural products, food safety opens Agricultural products from ten southern and Mekong Delta cities and provinces are being introduced for the first time in 30 stores at Big C An Lac in HCM City.

Business Vietsovpetro surpasses first-half natural gas exploitation target The Vietnam-Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro has reported that its natural gas exploitation in the first half of the year surpassed 17.3 percent of its target and reached 47 million cu m.