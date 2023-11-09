The 5th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Workshop on Implementing UNCLOS and other International Instruments to Address Emerging Maritime Issues is held in Hanoi on November 9. (Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 9 coordinated with the embassies of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the EU to organise the 5th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Workshop on Implementing UNCLOS and other International Instruments to Address Emerging Maritime Issues in Hanoi.

The event in hybrid format attracted about 150 delegates from 27 ARF member countries, international and regional organisations, diplomatic representative agencies, research institutes, experts, reputable scholars, and ministries and branches.

At the event, participants discussed ways to cooperate and solve challenges in marine management in the region, based on the application and implementation of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and relevant international legal documents.



In his opening remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet affirmed the extremely important role of UNCLOS 1982 - the constitution of the seas and oceans - in the context that the world and the region are facing more and more challenges.

He said that territorial disputes, strategic competition, on-site tensions as well as climate change, sea level rise, and unsustainable marine exploitation have posed many risks to the East Sea - the waters with strategic and economic significance - that threaten peace, security, and stability, particularly maritime security and safety of the region.

He said the UNCLOS continues to demonstrate its irreplaceable role in solving issues and disputes at sea, serving as a solid foundation for continuing to develop an international legal framework to address emerging challenges.

Viet held that more than ever, countries can only find solutions to maritime problems in the region through promoting cooperation, and by fully respecting and implementing UNCLOS.

Co-chairing the workshop, Canadian Ambassador Shawn Steil, Australian Deputy Ambassador Mark Tattersall, New Zealand Ambassador Tredene Dobson, and Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam all emphasised the important role and value of the UNCLOS.

At the workshop, participants discussed the regulation scale of the UNCLOS 1982 and relevant legal documents, conventional and emerging challenges in implementing the UNCLOS 1982./.