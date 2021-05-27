620-bed field hospital set up in Bac Giang province
Bac Giang province health authorities have established a COVID-19 field hospital with a capacity of 620 beds in the province's gymnasium.
Work to turn the Bac Giang province gymnasium into a field hospital was quickly completed after a record number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the province on May 25. In the photo: Inside the 620-bed field hospital in Bac Giang province (Photo: VNA)
The field hospital aims to reduce the burden on the local health system. (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the Bac Giang province gymnasium (Photo: VNA)