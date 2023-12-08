Videos Touching memoir from VNA war journalist released A memoir from war journalist Tran Mai Huong, former General Director of the Vietnam News Agency, has been recently released to the public.

Culture - Sports AFC highlights Vietnamese team ahead of Asian Cup The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is eagerly anticipating the performance of the Vietnamese national football team, led by coach Philippe Troussier, at the AFC Asian Cup finals in January.

Culture - Sports Vietnam acquires broadcasting rights for UEFA EURO 2024 Television streaming application TV360 has gained the broadcasting rights for the UEFA European Championship (EURO) 2024 in Vietnam, Viettel Telecom said on December 6.