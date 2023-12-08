6th Techcombank HCM City International Marathon underway
The official competition day will be December 10, covering diverse distances of the full marathon, half marathon, 10 km, and 5 km. (Photo: marathonhcmc.com)HCM City (VNA) - The 6th Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon kicked off in the city of the same name on December 8, as part of the ongoing third HCM City Tourism Week.
Co-organised by the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) and Sunrise Events Vietnam, it is themed “Run for an outstanding Vietnam”. The three-day event attracts over 15,000 participants from 53 different nationalities, with more than 2,000 runners taking part in the full marathon distance (42.195 km). In addition to individual competition categories, the race also features Corporate Challenge and Run Club Challenge, with over 80 racers registered.
The official competition day will be December 10, covering diverse distances of the full marathon, half marathon, 10 km, and 5 km. Runners are set to start from Le Duan Street in front of the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens in District 1, traversing through five districts, passing by numerous local landmarks, and finishing in Thu Duc City.
Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said the international marathon, one of the biggest of its kind held in Vietnam, has become a sports icon of the southern metropolis, generating positive impact on the local community./.