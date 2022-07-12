Environment HCM City eyes advanced waste-management technologies The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment is promoting the application of advanced technologies in waste management in order to manage effectively large amounts of waste generated in the city.

Environment British Ambassador bestowed with insignia for environment cause Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on July 6 presented a "For the Cause of Natural Resources and Environment" insignia to British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward in recognition of his contributions to the sector.

Environment Japan shares experiences to help Vietnam develop circular economy roadmap A workshop took place in Hanoi on July 6 to share Japan’s experiences and policy suggestions for Vietnam in developing a roadmap to implement circular economy.

Environment Efforts made to protect My Son Sanctuary ecosystem The management board for My Son world cultural heritage site is coordinating with relevant parties in planting markers to delineate the boundary between the landscape conservation area and local residents' cultivation land to prevent encroachment and preserve the habitats of animals and plants in the conservation area.