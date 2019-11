Speaking at the event, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma highlighted the significance of the Constitution to India’s development after gaining independence and its transformation into a modern country.He also recalled national founders’ determination and efforts in drafting of the world’s largest Constitution for an independent country.Visitors at the event had a chance to watch two documentaries about basic features and development of the India Constitution entitled “The Making of the India Constitution ” and “Spirit of Freedom”.On the occasion, the embassy also held a photo exhibition on the India Constitution throughout the history.The India Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 and took effect on January 16, 1950 when India became a sovereign republic country.In 2015, the Indian government designated November 26 as a day to honour members of the Constituent Assembly for their important role in drafting the Constitution./.