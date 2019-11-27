70th anniversary of India Constitution adoption marked
The Indian Embassy in Hanoi held a ceremony on November 26 marking the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the India Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Indian Embassy in Hanoi held a ceremony on November 26 marking the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the India Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.
Speaking at the event, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma highlighted the significance of the Constitution to India’s development after gaining independence and its transformation into a modern country.
He also recalled national founders’ determination and efforts in drafting of the world’s largest Constitution for an independent country.
Visitors at the event had a chance to watch two documentaries about basic features and development of the India Constitution entitled “The Making of the India Constitution” and “Spirit of Freedom”.
On the occasion, the embassy also held a photo exhibition on the India Constitution throughout the history.
The India Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 and took effect on January 16, 1950 when India became a sovereign republic country.
In 2015, the Indian government designated November 26 as a day to honour members of the Constituent Assembly for their important role in drafting the Constitution./.