Society Rach Gia - Ancient city mixed with modern beauty Rach Gia city in the southern Kien Giang province is a bustling urban area built over 3 centuries on the eastern shores of the Gulf of Thailand. The city boasts a charming beauty from preserving its ancient splendour and features fresh, modern colours that make it a liveable city.

Society Federation of Vietnamese people associations set up in Germany The federation of Vietnamese people associations in Germany was established at a congress held in Berlin on December 3.

Society Vietnam-Switzerland Solidarity Day held in Zurich The Switzerland-Vietnam Friendship Association (SVFA) in coordination with the Vietnamese community in Switzerland held Solidarity Day 2023 in Zurich on December 3 to strengthen solidarity and mutual support between people of the two countries for peace and friendship among nations in the world.

Society VNA joins fifth World Media Summit in China Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung is leading the agency’s delegation to the fifth World Media Summit (WMS) that opened in Guangzhou, the capital of China’s Guangdong province, on December 3.