7th Cambodian NA convenes first sitting
The first sitting of the 7th Cambodian National Assembly (NA) officially opened on August 21 morning, nearly one month after the general election that took place on July 23.
King Norodom Sihamoni addresses the inaugural session of the seventh legislative term of Cambodian National Assembly on August 21. (Photo: phnompenhpost.com)
All 125 lawmakers who were elected to the legislative body at the 7th National Assembly election on July 23 attended the event. Of these, 120 were from the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and five from the FUNCINPEC.
Speaking at the event, King Sihamoni expressed his pleasure to attend the opening ceremony of the first sitting of the 7th National Assembly and warmly congratulated all parliamentarians who represent the will and trust of the people through the recent general election.
The King emphasised that since the Cambodian NA was established in 1993, for the last 30 years, from a divided country, Cambodia has become a country of peace, stability, and democracy and developed all areas. Cambodians now can live in peace, well-being, and hope.
King Sihamoni believes that the Royal Government of Cambodia in the new term will gain the NA’s trust and well perform its tasks in line with the country’s policy of promoting economic growth, improving people's living standards, continuing to strengthen and develop its social protection system, preserving and developing its culture sustainably, ensuring the permanence of national identity, promoting socio-economic development along with upholding the moral foundation for the harmonisation of the nation.
After the opening session, the 7th NA of Cambodia held its first session under the chair of Samdech Heng Samrin, 89 years old, the oldest elected lawmaker in the NA in the new term to approve the mandate of each NA member and the internal rules of the NA for the 7th mandate.
According to a tentative schedule, the lawmakers will perform the swearing-in ceremony at the Royal Palace of Cambodia on August 21 afternoon./.