HCM City (VNA) - The seventh International Coffee, Tea, and Bakery Expo, known as Coffee Expo Vietnam 2023, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on November 2.

The three-day event features 200 booths representing 250 brands from 15 countries and territories. It showcases a wide range of tea and coffee products, machinery, food and beverage ingredients, and packaging technology.

Co-organised by Coex Vietnam and Vinexad with the support from the Vietnam Cocoa Coffee Association and the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association, the event is expected to attract about 20,000 visitors.

Vietnam's F&B industry boasts huge potential, the market's revenue is constantly increasing and forecast to top 400 billion USD in 2023. Vietnam is a "fertile land" with many advantages of a large population and consumer market for goods and services that not only domestic but also many foreign businesses have sought opportunities to enter over the recent times.

The expo will also include programmes such as Roastery Experience, specialised workshops and the final round of Vietnam Coffee Challenge (VCC 2023) - a professional competition for baristas in Vietnam./.