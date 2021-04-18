8th Vietnam Book Day kicks off in HCM City
The 8th Vietnam Book Day was kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City’s Book Street on April 18, featuring various activities, both online and offline.
The 8th Vietnam Book Day is kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City's Book Street on April 18. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) –
Addressing the launch, Deputy Minister of Information and Telecommunications Hoang Vinh Bao said this marks a start of a series of events of this year’s Vietnam Book Day, a day to celebrate the reading culture nationwide.
Via the events, the organisers want to inspire a love for books among people around the country, encourage them to read more and make reading their habit, he said, adding that it will help spread the reading culture among the community.
A host of events, including a display of books about HCM City, a launch of books on digital transformation, and talks with renowned writers and poets, are scheduled on the Book Street from April 18 – 22.
Meanwhile, an online book fair is underway at book365.vn from April 17 – May 15, featuring more than 70 domestic publishers and over 20,000 book titles. An online festival on book copyright will also take place from April 19 – 26, attracting around 50 domestic and international publishing houses.
Then Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued Decision No 284/QD-TTg on February 24, 2014, designating April 21 as Vietnam Book Day, in order to encourage a reading culture among the public./.